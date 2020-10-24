Will Netflix’s breakout series have more seasons?

After The Chess Queen showed up with an interesting teaser, the series gained our attention. But what we witnessed went way beyond our expectations: our enthusiastic review of The Chess Queen confirms that we are facing one of the most interesting products on.Netflix

The masterpiece miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis in 1983, tells the story of Elizabeth Harmon, an orphan girl in America in the 1950s, in full economic boom, and who, in order to survive, will transform the game of chess from an innocent passion to a real obsession.

The first season of the show, consisting of 7 episodes, was released on October 23, 2020. The question many are asking is, then, will we be able to see a second cycle of episodes? The answer to this question is not simple, considering that the first season of the show conceived by Scott Frank e Allan Scott it is very recent on Netflix, and the platform has accustomed us in the last period to keep us on our toes, as is happening with The Umbrella Academy 3 which has not yet received an official renewal from Netflix.

It is, however, important, with regard to the situation of the series that has among its protagonists Anya Taylor-Joy, consider that the product was immediately presented as a miniseries (or limited series), therefore the intention of the showrunner it could be that of a self-concluding work. However, it is also right to remember that, being the reference material a single novel, there may be the intention to expand the story, delving into some details, creating a sequel, or telling more in detail some secondary stories.

What is certain is that the show is proving to be a success, having scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. We’ll see if the unexpectedly favorable numbers push the platform to invest in the show.

And you? Would you like to see a second season of The chess queen? Let us know by leaving a comment in the dedicated space!