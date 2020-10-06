Will Negan’s future be different from the comics?

The sixteenth installment of The Walking Dead 10 turned out to be a finale full of twists, which has brought to the conclusion many narrative arcs left open and certain characters, such as Negan, have already departed from the Kirkman comic

In the series we discover that the ex-villain played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan had infiltrated the ranks of the Whisperers following a pact made with Carol: she would have ennobled him in the eyes of the group, and he would have brought her the head of Alpha ( literally). Although Negan’s loyalty to the group has always been in the balance during the last episode we see him telling Lydia to escape as he would have done, abandoning others to their fate.

With a twist we witnessed not only the arrival of Lydia, who finally decides to go to Carol’s rescue, but also the providential return of Negan. The leader of the Saviors has now become a valuable ally and decides to rush to face Beta, brutally killed by Daryl. His contribution in eliminating the Whisperer leaders will certainly not go unnoticed, and even Lydia shows all her amazement at his return by asking him: “Are you still here?”. His answer, “At the moment”, suggests that Negan will remain in the group for the final season as well.

In the comic, things are different, as here the character makes a pact with Rick Grimes and fights for him in the War of the Whisperers. Later the two are trapped together, and it is then that Negan admits past guilt and finally takes Rick’s side, helping him overcome a horde of zombies. The main hero returns the favor by taking down several undead and saving him from certain death. After the war, Negan chooses exile and distances himself from the others. In his latest appearance we see him beg Maggie to forgive him and to kill him for what he did: Glenn’s wife spares him and tells him he will have to live with what he did.

Even if the character were to settle permanently within the group, he is some kind of confrontation with Maggie is inevitable. All that remains is to wait for the special episodes scheduled for 2021 to find out how its story will continue and what happened to Eugene’s group.