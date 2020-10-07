Will Negan ruin the friendship between Maggie and Carol?

In all probability in the special episodes of The Walking Dead we will discover the consequences of the highly anticipated return of Maggie. After the hugs and smiles for having found his old traveling companions, Widow Rhee may not like the presence of a certain Negan.

As everyone knows, the character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan made his debut on the scene happily smashing Glenn’s skull, a brutal murder committed moreover under the astonished gaze of Maggie, Rick and the others. In the last episode of the tenth season we saw the providential return of Maggie who, after saving Father Gabriel from the Whisperers, greeted some of her friends.

However, we are waiting to find out how he will react to the sight of Negan, who is now definitely on the good side. Anything could crack the friendship with Carol, since it was she who freed the ex-villain and promised to rehabilitate him in the Alexandria society. In this regard, the same intervened Carol interpreter, Melissa McBride, during Talking Dead:

“You know, I don’t know. There are a lot of people who can at this point guarantee for Negan. I don’t know if Maggie will want to hear their reasons, and as soon as you look into her face you can’t help but think back to that one thing. Letting go could be very difficult, but if that means Carol and Maggie are going to have a scene together, then I’m happy. Maggie needs to be updated on many issues. “

A complex situation that could create more than a few interesting disagreements in the group, so we just have to wait the new episodes in 2021. In the meantime, we refer you to the review of the TWD 10 finale, in which we discovered the fate of the terrifying Beta.