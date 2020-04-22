Will my phone be updated to Android 10? The complete updated list

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Updated April 21, 2020.

Android 10 is already here and, although this year has no dessert, the amount of news is important. Now if you want to enjoy these news you need update your Android to the latest versionAlthough this often requires a lot of patience.

The process to prepare the update that reaches our mobiles is long and complex and therefore some manufacturers take longer than others to offer the update to their users. As we did with Oreo and Pie, we will collect here everything we know about the update to Android 10 of the different Android terminals. We will update the list frequently whenever there are new moves in the update landscape.

Google

As usual, Google terminals do not need to wait to have the latest version of Android. Android 10 is available from day one for the entire line, from the first original Pixel to the last Pixel 3a.

Model State Google Pixel Android 10 available ✓ Google Pixel XL Android 10 available ✓ Google Pixel 2 Android 10 available ✓ Google Pixel XL 2 Android 10 available ✓ Google Pixel 3 Android 10 available ✓ Google Pixel 3 XL 2 Android 10 available ✓ Google Pixel 3a Android 10 available ✓ Google Pixel 3a XL 2 Android 10 available ✓

Essential

Essential repeats this year as one of the companies faster update their phones to the latest version of Android: practically at the same time as Google phones, as the company announced on his Twitter.

Model State Essential PH-1 Android 10 available ✓

Nokia

Nokia has been one of the companies that has most clearly shared its plans to upgrade new terminals. Coinciding with the release of the new Android 10 name, the company shared which terminals would receive Android 10, and when.

Model State Nokia 9 PureView Available now ✓ Nokia 8.1 Now available ✓ (info) Nokia 9 PureView Available now ✓ Nokia 7.1 Available now ✓ Nokia 7.2 Now available ✓ (More info) Nokia 6.1 Now available ✓ (More info) Nokia 6.1 Plus Now available (More info) Nokia 7 Plus Now available (More info) Nokia 2.2 Available now ✓ Nokia 3.1 Plus Early 2020 ↻ Nokia 3.1 Early 2020 ↻ Nokia 3.2 Now available ✓ (More info) Nokia 4.2 Now available ✓ (More info) Nokia 1 Plus First quarter of 2020 ↻ Nokia 5.1 Plus First quarter of 2020 ↻ Nokia 8 Sirocco Now available ✓ (More info) Nokia 2.1 Second quarter of 2020 ↻ Nokia 5.1 Second quarter of 2020 ↻ Nokia 1 Second quarter of 2020 ↻ Nokia 1.3 Now available ✓ (More info)

Huawei

Huawei is still in the eye of the hurricane due to the repercussions of the trade war between the United States and China, but it has previously shared its plans to upgrade to Android 10, in this specific case with EMUI 10 as base.

Model State Huawei Mate 20 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Mate 20 Pro Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Mate 20 Porsche Design Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Mate 20 X Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Mate 10 Pro Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Mate 10 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design On the way ↻ Huawei Mate 20 Lite Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Mate X Android 10 available ✓ Huawei P30 Android 10 available ✓ (info) Huawei P30 Pro On the way ↻ Huawei P30 Lite Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei P20 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei P20 Pro Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei V20 On the way ↻ Huawei Magic 2 On the way ↻ Huawei P Smart Z On the way ↻ Huawei P Smart + 2019 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei P Smart 2019 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Note 5T Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Huawei Note 5 Pro Android 10 available ✓ (beta)

Honor

As for Honor mobiles, three-quarters of the same as with Huawei. Here we have put them in a different category to facilitate reading, but in this case Android 10 will also arrive at the same time as EMUI 10.

Model State Honor 20 pro Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Honor 20 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Honor 20 Lite On the way ↻ Honor 10 On the way ↻ Honor 10 GT On the way ↻ Honor 10 Lite On the way ↻ Honor view 10 On the way ↻ Honor View 20 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Honor play On the way ↻ Honor Note 10 On the way ↻ Honor 9X Android 10 available ✓ Honor 8X Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Honor 8X Max On the way ↻ Honor 8C On the way ↻ Honor Magic 2 On the way ↻ Honor 8A On the way ↻

Oneplus

OnePlus already has the Android 10 beta for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, but other older terminals will also receive the update in due course. At the moment we do not have specific dates.

Model State OnePlus 7 Android 10 available ✓ OnePlus 7 Pro Android 10 available ✓ OnePlus 6 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) OnePlus 6T Android 10 available ✓ (beta) OnePlus 5T Second quarter of 2020 ↻ OnePlus 5 Second quarter of 2020 ↻

Sony

Sony has given us some details on when Android 10 will start receiving most of its latest releases. Basically, it will come to the Xperia to from the Xperia XZ3.

Model State Sony Xperia 1 Available now ✓ Sony Xperia 5 Available now ✓ Sony Xperia 10 On the way ↻ (2020) Sony Xperia 10 Plus On the way ↻ (2020) Sony Xperia XZ2 Now available ✓ (More info) Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Now available ✓ (More info) Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Now available ✓ (More info) Sony Xperia XZ3 Now available ✓ (More info)

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has been especially quick to distribute the update to Android 10 to Redmi K20 Pro, although at the moment only in China. Previously, it announced which other terminals would receive the update.

Model State Xiaomi Mi 9 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Xiaomi Mi 9T Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Now available ✓ (More info) Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite Available now ✓ Xiaomi Mi 8 Now available ✓ (More info) Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Now available ✓ (beta) Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro On the way ↻ Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition On the way ↻ Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Available now ✓ Xiaomi Mi Mix A2 Now available ✓ (More info) Xiaomi Mi Mix A2 Lite Available now ✓ Xiaomi Mi Mix A3 Available now ✓ Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S On the way ↻ Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Available now ✓ Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Now available ✓ (beta) Xiaomi Mi A2 Now available ✓ (beta) Xiaomi Mi A3 On the way ↻ (beta) Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Android 10 available ✓ Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 On the way ↻ Redmi K20 Pro Android 10 available ✓ (in China) Little F1 Android 10 available ✓

ASUS

ASUS has not announced its upgrade plans at the moment either, although the ASUS Zenfone 5Z was part of the beta, so it is expected that it will be updated. ASUS Zenfone 6 also had its own beta of Android 10 (then Android Q).

Model State ASUS Zenfone 5Z Now available ✓ (beta) ASUS Zenfone 6 On the way ↻ ASUS Zenfone Pro Max M1 Now available ✓ (beta)

LG

LG has not commented on plans to update its terminals, although the LG G8 It was part of the beta of the then known as Android Q. It is therefore expected that at least the LG G8 will be updated.

Model State LG G8 Android 10 available ✓ (beta) LG V50 Available now ✓ LG G8X ThinQ On the way (second quarter) ↻ LG V40 On the way (third quarter 2020) ↻ LG G7 On the way (third quarter 2020) ↻ LG G8S On the way (third quarter 2020) ↻ LG K50S On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻ LG K40S On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻ LG K50 On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻ LG Q60 On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻

OPPO and Realme

Neither OPPO nor Realme have reported on the plans for updating their terminals, although both OPPO Reno and Realme 3 were part of the Android Q beta program. Therefore, it is expected that at least these two terminals will be updated.

Model State OPPO Reno On the way ↻ OPPO Reno 2 Now available (beta) OPPO Reno z Now available (beta) OPPO A9 Now available (beta) OPPO F11 Now available (beta) OPPO F11 Pro Now available (beta) OPPO R17 Now available (beta) Realme 2 Pro On the way ↻ (third quarter of 2020) Realme 3 On the way ↻ (second quarter of 2020) Realme 3i On the way ↻ (second quarter of 2020) Realme 3 Pro Available now ✓ Realme 5 On the way ↻ (second quarter of 2020) Realme 5s On the way ↻ (May 2020) Realme 5 Pro Available now ✓ Realme X On the way ↻ (first quarter of 2020) Realme XT On the way ↻ (first quarter of 2020) Realme X2 Now available ✓ (More info) Realme X2 Pro Now available ✓ (More info) Realme C2 On the way ↻ (third quarter of 2020)

Alive

VIVO has not given details so far on what plans it has to send updates to Android 10 to its terminals, although three of its terminals were part of the beta of Android Q and, therefore, it is expected that they will be updated.

Model State I live NEX S On the way ↻ I live X27 On the way ↻ I live NEX A On the way ↻

Samsung

It took a few months, but finally the South Korean company publicly shared its plans to upgrade to Android 10 in Spain, confirming its policy of two major upgrades for the high and mid-range. The most basic models generally receive a major update … or none.

Model State Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10e Android 10 available ✓ (beta) Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10 + Android 10 available ✓ Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G Android 10 available ✓ Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android 10 available ✓ Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 + Android 10 available ✓ Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10e Android 10 available ✓ Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Android 10 available ✓ Samsung Galaxy A80 On the way ↻ (March 2020) Samsung Galaxy A6 On the way ↻ (April 2020) Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Available now ✓ Samsung Galaxy A40 Available now ✓ Samsung Galaxy A40s Available now ✓ Samsung Galaxy A9 2018 Now available ✓ (More info) Samsung Galaxy A70 Now available ✓ (more info) Samsung Galaxy A80 Available now ✓ Samsung Galaxy A90 5G On the way ↻ (April 2020) Samsung Galaxy Fold Now available ✓ (More info) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Now available ✓ (More info) Samsung Galaxy M20 Available now ✓ Samsung Galaxy M30 Available now ✓ Samsung Galaxy M30s Available now ✓ Samsung Galaxy A10 Now available ✓ (More info) Samsung Galaxy A20 On the way ↻ (May 2020) Samsung Galaxy A30s Now available ✓ (More info) Samsung Galaxy A50 Available now ✓ Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4s On the way ↻ (May 2020) Samsung Galaxy J6 / J6 + Now available ✓ (More info) Samsung Galaxy A6 + On the way ↻ (June 2020) Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5 On the way ↻ (July 2020) Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e On the way ↻ (July 2020) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) On the way ↻ (August 2020) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2019) On the way ↻ (September 2020) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) On the way ↻ (September 2020) Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro On the way ↻ (September 2020)

Realme

The OPPO subsidiary is gradually trying its international expansion and announced in mid-September its plans to update to Android 10 to eight of its terminals. They are as follows:

Model State Realme 3 Pro First quarter of 2020 ↻ Realme 5 Pro First quarter of 2020 ↻ Realme X First quarter of 2020 ↻ Realme XT First quarter of 2020 ↻ Realme 3 Second quarter of 2020 ↻ Realme 5 Second quarter of 2020 ↻ Realme 3i Second quarter of 2020 ↻ Realme 2 pro Third quarter of 2020 ↻

Motorola

Motorola's Moto One series includes a few Android One models, guaranteed with two years of system updates. Some of them have already started receiving Android 10, while others are still in process.

Model State Moto One Vision Now available ✓ (More info) Moto One Now available ✓ (More info) Moto G7 Plus Now available ✓ (More info)

BQ

Although BQ sold 51% of its capital to the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, the last two most powerful terminals they launched continue with the pending Android 10 update. From the rest of the terminals there is no news