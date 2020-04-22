Will my phone be updated to Android 10? The complete updated list

Updated April 21, 2020.
Android 10 is already here and, although this year has no dessert, the amount of news is important. Now if you want to enjoy these news you need update your Android to the latest versionAlthough this often requires a lot of patience.
The process to prepare the update that reaches our mobiles is long and complex and therefore some manufacturers take longer than others to offer the update to their users. As we did with Oreo and Pie, we will collect here everything we know about the update to Android 10 of the different Android terminals. We will update the list frequently whenever there are new moves in the update landscape.
As usual, Google terminals do not need to wait to have the latest version of Android. Android 10 is available from day one for the entire line, from the first original Pixel to the last Pixel 3a.
Model
State
Google Pixel
Android 10 available ✓
Google Pixel XL
Android 10 available ✓
Google Pixel 2
Android 10 available ✓
Google Pixel XL 2
Android 10 available ✓
Google Pixel 3
Android 10 available ✓
Google Pixel 3 XL 2
Android 10 available ✓
Google Pixel 3a
Android 10 available ✓
Google Pixel 3a XL 2
Android 10 available ✓
Essential
Essential repeats this year as one of the companies faster update their phones to the latest version of Android: practically at the same time as Google phones, as the company announced on his Twitter.
Model
State
Essential PH-1
Android 10 available ✓
Nokia
Nokia has been one of the companies that has most clearly shared its plans to upgrade new terminals. Coinciding with the release of the new Android 10 name, the company shared which terminals would receive Android 10, and when.
Model
State
Nokia 9 PureView
Available now ✓
Nokia 8.1
Now available ✓ (info)
Nokia 9 PureView
Available now ✓
Nokia 7.1
Available now ✓
Nokia 7.2
Now available ✓ (More info)
Nokia 6.1
Now available ✓ (More info)
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Now available (More info)
Nokia 7 Plus
Now available (More info)
Nokia 2.2
Available now ✓
Nokia 3.1 Plus
Early 2020 ↻
Nokia 3.1
Early 2020 ↻
Nokia 3.2
Now available ✓ (More info)
Nokia 4.2
Now available ✓ (More info)
Nokia 1 Plus
First quarter of 2020 ↻
Nokia 5.1 Plus
First quarter of 2020 ↻
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Now available ✓ (More info)
Nokia 2.1
Second quarter of 2020 ↻
Nokia 5.1
Second quarter of 2020 ↻
Nokia 1
Second quarter of 2020 ↻
Nokia 1.3
Now available ✓ (More info)
Huawei
Huawei is still in the eye of the hurricane due to the repercussions of the trade war between the United States and China, but it has previously shared its plans to upgrade to Android 10, in this specific case with EMUI 10 as base.
Model
State
Huawei Mate 20
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Mate 20 Porsche Design
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Mate 20 X
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Mate 10
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
On the way ↻
Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Mate X
Android 10 available ✓
Huawei P30
Android 10 available ✓ (info)
Huawei P30 Pro
On the way ↻
Huawei P30 Lite
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei P20
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei P20 Pro
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei V20
On the way ↻
Huawei Magic 2
On the way ↻
Huawei P Smart Z
On the way ↻
Huawei P Smart + 2019
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei P Smart 2019
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Note 5T
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Huawei Note 5 Pro
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Honor
As for Honor mobiles, three-quarters of the same as with Huawei. Here we have put them in a different category to facilitate reading, but in this case Android 10 will also arrive at the same time as EMUI 10.
Model
State
Honor 20 pro
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Honor 20
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Honor 20 Lite
On the way ↻
Honor 10
On the way ↻
Honor 10 GT
On the way ↻
Honor 10 Lite
On the way ↻
Honor view 10
On the way ↻
Honor View 20
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Honor play
On the way ↻
Honor Note 10
On the way ↻
Honor 9X
Android 10 available ✓
Honor 8X
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Honor 8X Max
On the way ↻
Honor 8C
On the way ↻
Honor Magic 2
On the way ↻
Honor 8A
On the way ↻
Oneplus
OnePlus already has the Android 10 beta for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, but other older terminals will also receive the update in due course. At the moment we do not have specific dates.
Model
State
OnePlus 7
Android 10 available ✓
OnePlus 7 Pro
Android 10 available ✓
OnePlus 6
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
OnePlus 6T
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
OnePlus 5T
Second quarter of 2020 ↻
OnePlus 5
Second quarter of 2020 ↻
Sony
Sony has given us some details on when Android 10 will start receiving most of its latest releases. Basically, it will come to the Xperia to from the Xperia XZ3.
Model
State
Sony Xperia 1
Available now ✓
Sony Xperia 5
Available now ✓
Sony Xperia 10
On the way ↻ (2020)
Sony Xperia 10 Plus
On the way ↻ (2020)
Sony Xperia XZ2
Now available ✓ (More info)
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
Now available ✓ (More info)
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
Now available ✓ (More info)
Sony Xperia XZ3
Now available ✓ (More info)
Xiaomi
Xiaomi has been especially quick to distribute the update to Android 10 to Redmi K20 Pro, although at the moment only in China. Previously, it announced which other terminals would receive the update.
Model
State
Xiaomi Mi 9
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Xiaomi Mi 9T
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Now available ✓ (More info)
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
Available now ✓
Xiaomi Mi 8
Now available ✓ (More info)
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
Now available ✓ (beta)
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
On the way ↻
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition
On the way ↻
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
Available now ✓
Xiaomi Mi Mix A2
Now available ✓ (More info)
Xiaomi Mi Mix A2 Lite
Available now ✓
Xiaomi Mi Mix A3
Available now ✓
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
On the way ↻
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Available now ✓
Xiaomi Mi Max 3
Now available ✓ (beta)
Xiaomi Mi A2
Now available ✓ (beta)
Xiaomi Mi A3
On the way ↻ (beta)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
Android 10 available ✓
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
On the way ↻
Redmi K20 Pro
Android 10 available ✓ (in China)
Little F1
Android 10 available ✓
ASUS
ASUS has not announced its upgrade plans at the moment either, although the ASUS Zenfone 5Z was part of the beta, so it is expected that it will be updated. ASUS Zenfone 6 also had its own beta of Android 10 (then Android Q).
Model
State
ASUS Zenfone 5Z
Now available ✓ (beta)
ASUS Zenfone 6
On the way ↻
ASUS Zenfone Pro Max M1
Now available ✓ (beta)
LG
LG has not commented on plans to update its terminals, although the LG G8 It was part of the beta of the then known as Android Q. It is therefore expected that at least the LG G8 will be updated.
Model
State
LG G8
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
LG V50
Available now ✓
LG G8X ThinQ
On the way (second quarter) ↻
LG V40
On the way (third quarter 2020) ↻
LG G7
On the way (third quarter 2020) ↻
LG G8S
On the way (third quarter 2020) ↻
LG K50S
On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻
LG K40S
On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻
LG K50
On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻
LG Q60
On the way (fourth quarter 2020) ↻
OPPO and Realme
Neither OPPO nor Realme have reported on the plans for updating their terminals, although both OPPO Reno and Realme 3 were part of the Android Q beta program. Therefore, it is expected that at least these two terminals will be updated.
Model
State
OPPO Reno
On the way ↻
OPPO Reno 2
Now available (beta)
OPPO Reno z
Now available (beta)
OPPO A9
Now available (beta)
OPPO F11
Now available (beta)
OPPO F11 Pro
Now available (beta)
OPPO R17
Now available (beta)
Realme 2 Pro
On the way ↻ (third quarter of 2020)
Realme 3
On the way ↻ (second quarter of 2020)
Realme 3i
On the way ↻ (second quarter of 2020)
Realme 3 Pro
Available now ✓
Realme 5
On the way ↻ (second quarter of 2020)
Realme 5s
On the way ↻ (May 2020)
Realme 5 Pro
Available now ✓
Realme X
On the way ↻ (first quarter of 2020)
Realme XT
On the way ↻ (first quarter of 2020)
Realme X2
Now available ✓ (More info)
Realme X2 Pro
Now available ✓ (More info)
Realme C2
On the way ↻ (third quarter of 2020)
Alive
VIVO has not given details so far on what plans it has to send updates to Android 10 to its terminals, although three of its terminals were part of the beta of Android Q and, therefore, it is expected that they will be updated.
Model
State
I live NEX S
On the way ↻
I live X27
On the way ↻
I live NEX A
On the way ↻
Samsung
It took a few months, but finally the South Korean company publicly shared its plans to upgrade to Android 10 in Spain, confirming its policy of two major upgrades for the high and mid-range. The most basic models generally receive a major update … or none.
Model
State
Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10e
Android 10 available ✓ (beta)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10 +
Android 10 available ✓
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
Android 10 available ✓
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Android 10 available ✓
Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 +
Android 10 available ✓
Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + / S10e
Android 10 available ✓
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Android 10 available ✓
Samsung Galaxy A80
On the way ↻ (March 2020)
Samsung Galaxy A6
On the way ↻ (April 2020)
Samsung Galaxy A7 2018
Available now ✓
Samsung Galaxy A40
Available now ✓
Samsung Galaxy A40s
Available now ✓
Samsung Galaxy A9 2018
Now available ✓ (More info)
Samsung Galaxy A70
Now available ✓ (more info)
Samsung Galaxy A80
Available now ✓
Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
On the way ↻ (April 2020)
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Now available ✓ (More info)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Now available ✓ (More info)
Samsung Galaxy M20
Available now ✓
Samsung Galaxy M30
Available now ✓
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Available now ✓
Samsung Galaxy A10
Now available ✓ (More info)
Samsung Galaxy A20
On the way ↻ (May 2020)
Samsung Galaxy A30s
Now available ✓ (More info)
Samsung Galaxy A50
Available now ✓
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4s
On the way ↻ (May 2020)
Samsung Galaxy J6 / J6 +
Now available ✓ (More info)
Samsung Galaxy A6 +
On the way ↻ (June 2020)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5
On the way ↻ (July 2020)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
On the way ↻ (July 2020)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019)
On the way ↻ (August 2020)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 (2019)
On the way ↻ (September 2020)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
On the way ↻ (September 2020)
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
On the way ↻ (September 2020)
Realme
The OPPO subsidiary is gradually trying its international expansion and announced in mid-September its plans to update to Android 10 to eight of its terminals. They are as follows:
Model
State
Realme 3 Pro
First quarter of 2020 ↻
Realme 5 Pro
First quarter of 2020 ↻
Realme X
First quarter of 2020 ↻
Realme XT
First quarter of 2020 ↻
Realme 3
Second quarter of 2020 ↻
Realme 5
Second quarter of 2020 ↻
Realme 3i
Second quarter of 2020 ↻
Realme 2 pro
Third quarter of 2020 ↻
Motorola
Motorola's Moto One series includes a few Android One models, guaranteed with two years of system updates. Some of them have already started receiving Android 10, while others are still in process.
Model
State
Moto One Vision
Now available ✓ (More info)
Moto One
Now available ✓ (More info)
Moto G7 Plus
Now available ✓ (More info)
BQ
Although BQ sold 51% of its capital to the Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, the last two most powerful terminals they launched continue with the pending Android 10 update. From the rest of the terminals there is no news
Model
State
BQ Aquaris X2
Now available ✓ (beta)
BQ Aquaris X2 Pro
Now available ✓ (beta)
