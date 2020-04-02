Will My Hero Academia: Endeavor ever become the new Peace Symbol?

Share it:

Even the fourth season of My Hero Academiaby now it is approaching its conclusion. Last week we all witnessed the release of the 4×24 episode, in which the change occurred in the Hero Billboard Chart JP following the withdrawal of All Might after the bloody fight against All for One.

We know the top 10 best Pro Hero of Japan have been called to reiterate the responsibility that each of them has in maintaining the protected nation, a nation that will surely become more dangerous due to the increase in criminals. All Might is gone, the hero whose only name and the only thought that he was somewhere out there did tremble even the most daring of the bad guystherefore the villains begin to take courage and it is up to those who remain to put a brake on it.

With the end of Peace symbol, the witness of hero number one, as per ranking, passed by right to the ex number two, the hero of fire Endeavor. A hero far from being an example as a man and as a person. A hero with a questionable past, blinded by power and from jealousy who has always hatched towards All Might, but a hero with a power so high as to obscure all the others left, a power that, alone, brought him on the summit heroism.

The fact that Endeavor plays this role only for the form it holds, is clearly shown in the last episode, in which some heroes are presented, Enji and Hawks above all. And while the latter seemed clear to everyone enjoy one undisputed fame towards the people, the same cannot be said for Endeavor which, in spite of its "hot" power, is unable in any way to get and to break the hearts of the citizens who, in its regard, appear rather cold.

And if on the one hand Endeavor crowned the dream to become the number one Pro Hero, on the other hand is torn by the weight of having to replace a flag and a symbol like All Might was. Therefore he will have to put all of himself to honor the role he plays, to honor himself, but also for redeem himself from all the harm done, primarily to his family.

At the end of the episode, Endeavor and Hawks are sharing a meal, when they are interrupted by the arrival of the High End Nomu. Will the number one hero defeat him and prove himself worthy of the role he plays? And how will the fight that stood out on the horizon end? What do you think about it? Let us know below in the comments.