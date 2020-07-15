Will My Hero Academia be forced to a timeskip after the end of the current saga?

Share it:

From the beginning of the My Hero Academia manga we have been thrown into the eternal dispute between One for All and All for One. Two very powerful quirks, each with its own peculiarities, and which have marked an era for the society of heroes. But this phase may not last until the conclusion of Kohei Horikoshi's work.

The mangaka has in fact brought the protagonists closer and closer to the clash. Arc after arc, My Hero Academia has allowed both the good and the bad to grow and now they are face to face. While we have reached the sixth anniversary of My Hero Academia, Horikoshi has in fact decided to launch the long-awaited battle between Deku and Shigaraki.

The hero does not seem to have all the cards on the table yet to defeat the enemy on his own, but he is giving great help to the professionals who are in the area. However, the outcome of this battle will rewrite the world of My Hero Academia in one sense or anotherand this would therefore open up to new scenarios. Considering that we are at the gates of the 30 volumes, Horikoshi is unlikely to be able to maintain this rhythm for all three years of academia, which would lead him to draw a manga as long as Naruto.

So if My Hero Academia does not end with this battle, which is very likely given the popularity and other circumstances, it will be necessary schedule a timeskip to bring Deku and his classmates to the third year of school if not even in the professional world, creating a new scenario in which they can give their best. You what do you think will be the future of My Hero Academia?