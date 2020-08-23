Will Ms. Marvel, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck of Captain Marvel direct the Disney + series?

Share it:

A few weeks ago we learned that the Marvel Studios have decided to entrust Nia DaCosta with the direction of the announced Captain Marvel II, effectively replacing the duo of the first chapter of the saga, Anna Boden e Ryan Fleck, which, however, according to a final indiscretion could remain in the MCU.

Following what reported by Disinsider, in fact, the couple “should still remain in the ranks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they would be seriously considered to direct Ms. Marvel. “, one of the upcoming series Disney+. In fact, it would make sense, considering even if their cinecomic grossed more than 1 billion and 100 million dollars and that the move would even give continuity to the cinema-streaming project Marvel.

As you know by now, in the comic book series of the same name Kamala Kahn is a young girl passionate about the adventures of superheroes, in particular of Carol Denvers, also known as Captain Marvel. Over the course of history she will acquire powers that will allow her to enlarge or shrink parts of the body, for this reason she will decide to become the champion of Jersey City, coming to enter a be part of the Avengers. Fans will still be able to get a first look at the series in one of several House of Ideas films, as it has been confirmed that Ms. Marvel will be participating in the MCU films.

We do not yet know the name of the actress chosen for the part of the exuberant protagonist, or other details of the plot, but we are sure that in the coming months we will have a official announcement about.