Will Meghan Markle work with Disney? In her future there is not yet a role as a Princess, but a very special project

The news on the Royal Family they are all dedicated to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who opted for the strategic retreat, leaving their senior royals job to earn their own bread with personal projects. And just about their future, a very tasty news came out: but do you see Meghan as Disney princess? We a lot (and in South Africa on the 2019 tour he had also shown us some vibes da Moana) but for the moment you will have to be satisfied with his voice: according to the Times Meghan Markle has one in place cooperation own with Disney.

(image id = 'f37cc483-e808-4cfd-b885-15a899f115c5' mediaId = '2612976b-6e9b-4afd-bddd-fa36b10e4008' align = 'center' size = 'small' share = 'true' caption = 'Meghan Markle in South Africa with Harry he was already showing off his vibes from Disney's Moana. 'expand =' 'crop =' 1×1 ') (/ image



Before disappearing for six weeks in Canada with Prince Harry and little Archie and returning with the news bomb of the split from the Royal Family Meghan Markle worked on a top secret Disney project (a film? a short?) in the dubbing stages for solidarity purposes, because the proceeds from the collab will go to the association Elephants Without Borders.

Meghan Markle news, in your future more collab with tv and cinema?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the premiere of the film The Lion King in 2019, where they also met Beyoncé and Jay-Z. NurPhotoGetty Images

The question everyone is asking in these hours is: but Meghan Markle will return to being an actress? We don't believe his future is on set, but if the agreements with the Royal Family fall in favor of Sussex he could also have the freedom to return to his old job. In the meantime this agreement that Meghan Markle would have tightened with Disney already in 2019 (therefore before the news bomb) opens the doors to the future of Harry and Meghan: more personal projects to earn freely also thanks (and above all) to their image royals-celebrities without forgetting their attention to associations dedicated to the environment, such as that which will be supported by the collaboration between Meghan Markle and Disney.

So no, you still won't see a Disney princess made in the image and likeness of Meghan Markle but in the future of Sussex there could be more agreements of this type: with the freedom they ask Queen Elizabeth II they could become TV and film producers, but also ambassadors direct of their own projects, always with an eye to solidarity. I mean, very soon you might hear the Meghan Markle's voice in a Disney project and we really expect everything from his and his next professional choices Prince Harry.



Provided that Queen Elizabeth gives the ok, of course.

