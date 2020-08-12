Will Mayfeld be back in the future? Word to Bill Burr

Share it:

In the first season of The Mandalorian the stand-up comedian had given birth to one ruthless mercenary struggling with the skilled Mandalorian protagonist, and now fans are wondering if we will ever see Mayfeld in the Disney + series.

While waiting for a trailer for The Mandalorian 2, the actor seems to have confirmed that will not be present in the second season, but it has not definitively closed the door regarding a future appearance. During an interview for Movie Web he was asked if he had picked up anything about it and if negotiations were in progress:

"You made my heart rise in my throat. I got excited! The last time I heard about him, it was confined to a prison. I don't know much about Star Wars, but it looks like it's pretty buried there. But you never know, it might escape and seek revenge, perhaps in one of his spinoffs?".

In the episode entitled The Prisoner, Mando is hired to free a prisoner from a spaceship, and among his co-workers is Mayfield. During the operation, however, the protagonist is betrayed, for this he defeats the entire crew and leaves everyone at the mercy of the New Republic, which arrests them.

The various works of Star Wars are full of references and links, so the mercenary it may come back sooner or later, both in the third season or in the spinoffs of The Mandalorian, and in future series dedicated to the galaxy far, far away.