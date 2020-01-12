Will Mario & Luigi return to Switch and mobile systems in 2020? Nintendo registers the trademark

Share it:

The always attentive colleagues of Let's Go Digital inform us that the representatives of Nintendo have decided to renew the brand of Mario & Luigi, a move that helps to fuel the rumors about the return of this series on Switch and mobile systems.

As the boys of LGD explain to us, on 9 January last the Argentine division of the Kyoto house took action to deposit the Mario & Luigi brand at the local body responsible for the classification and certification of commercial patents.

In the document registered by Nintendo of America the interest of the Japanese videogame giant in the making is made explicit "cartridges, memory cards, interactive entertainment software, mobile covers and video game apps".

The action taken by Nintendo arrives a few months after AlphaDream failure: The developers of the Mario & Luigi series filed for bankruptcy in October 2019 as a result of, apparently, poor sales from the latest Mario & Luigi chapter for 3DS.

Behind this operation could therefore be the will of the large N to secure the rights to this important IP to protect it from any activity carried out by third party companies. Either way, while waiting to find out what other moves Nintendo will have planned for revive this historic intellectual property please refer to our review of Mario & Luigi Journey to the Bowser Center.