Will Loki, the god of deception also appear as a child? Let’s find out together

The production of Loki gets more and more alive and, according to some rumors, castings have been carried out to choose the baby version of the god of deception.

The news comes from Murphy’s Multiverse, an always reliable source in the panorama of everything related to the Marvel world. As reported Jack Veal who we already saw in The End of the F *** ing World, he would have been cast to play the role of young Loki in the series. At his side the little one would also be chosen Cailey Fleming.

Does this mean that a version of baby Loki from the comics will arrive at the MCU? Probably. It has long been rumored that we would see various versions of Loki in the series. The Loki could even interact with each other taking into account the continuous time travel. The little actress, who appears to be a young version of the character of Sophia Di Martino, suggests that there may be flashbacks between them as children. On the other hand, the part of the boy who is “recurring” indicates that he has a significant role in the series. Keep in mind that these roles have not yet been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, it seems that Loki will start shooting soon and a major role in the series will be played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw even if we are not yet able to say which character he will play. Obviously stay tuned for the next updates and let us know in the comments what you expect from this new production that will arrive on Disney +.