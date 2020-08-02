Will Loki be the new Thor? A bizarre theory suggests it

Share it:

Loki is one of the most loved villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also thanks to the extraordinary interpretation of Tom Hiddleston. Now an incredible new theory would suggest that the god of deception could take the place of his well-known adopted brother Thor, in the series dedicated to him, which we will soon see on Disney +

According to a Reddit user, in fact, despite the upcoming film Thor: Love and ThunderJane Foster (Natalie Portman) is expected to receive Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) hammer, Loki will inherit the title of god of thunder.

In some villain sense, Loki would become a new hero, feeling indirectly responsible for the death of his brother and Jane, caused by a chain reaction dependent on his constant time jumps that started with Avengers: Endgame.

According to the particular theory, time travel, which should be the centerpiece of the series, will be used by Loki for the sole purpose of remedying past mistakes. The fan goes even further and says that, thanks to the help of the Tesseract, the protagonist played by Tom Hiddleston could manage to jump from one timeline to another, changing his destiny and demonstrating that he is capable of heroic deeds with the sole purpose of honoring his dead brother. So it would happen a totally positive evolution of the character.

Loki has been confirmed for autumn 2021, so it will be a long time to wait to find out if this theory can have a minimum of foundation or if it is completely bogus. We know one thing for sure, Tom Hiddleston will be a wonderful protagonist for Loki, the confirmation also comes from Gugu Mbatha-Raw.