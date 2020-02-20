Will Levi and Hanji return to being fundamental from here to the end of The Attack of the Giants?

Share it:

The de series The attack of the Giants has now taken the road leading to the end of the story. A road that, especially in the last chapters, is proving to be more insidious than ever for many of the main characters. Think of Eren (completely mad), or Connie or Lavi. Yet only Isayama knows how it will end.

The same author of The Attack of the Giants has released an interview in which he talked about the creative approach he wants to have for the end of the story, but obviously until he brings out the final tables, we could not know what he will decide to show and how he will decide to do it.

Among the various difficulties that hit some of the protagonists in these last chapters, the one that shocked the fans the most was the fate of two of the most loved characters by the public around the world: Levi, on top of all, and Hanji Zoe. With the first reduced in death by Zeke and his Giant Beast and the second that did everything to save his life, at first it seemed that they would completely withdraw from the scene, invalidated and destroyed by the events that had overwhelmed them without leaving any escape.

But in the last chapter, after the two met the Giant Chariot and some of the Marleyian soldiers, something has changed in them, something that has led them to make the decision to return to the scene, ready to play their part in this heart-pounding finale, in the war that is tearing the world apart. But even with this, it must be said that Levi's injuries are so serious as to invalidate him, so it will be curious to find out how from which their story will evolve and what path they will follow that will lead them to the end of the great work conceived by Hajime Isayama.

What do you think of Hanji and especially of Levi? Will they regain a fundamental role from here to the end, or will they remain in the background? Let us know in the comments below.

