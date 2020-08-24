Will Kraven debut in the MCU or the Sonyverse? Let’s clarify the Hunter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Everything looks ready for the best comic book hunter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to enter the scene. Or maybe not? Because the rumors are now becoming insistent, fan art and fantacasting come out, they are talked about more and more: Kraven in the MCU is almost a reality. The problem? It is not yet clear whether he will debut as a villain in the third Spider-Man movie or will have his own stand-alone in the Sonyverse. Above all, it is from the Morbius trailer that there is no clarity on the actual and real connection between the two cinematic universes. Will they be separated in the house? Will there be an interchange between characters? Or will we only see a cameo here and there but on balance the two realities will never intersect?

The question is very complex, e Kraven seems to be becoming yet another hub on which to elaborate conjectures and groped, at least a minimum, to clarify. Both for its introduction and for the actor ready to take on the role of one of the most famous nemesis of the Wallramp. Let’s think together.

Requirements in Spider-Man 3

By now everyone gave it almost for sure: Kraven would make his debut in Spider-Man 3. Maybe with a subtitle like “Homehunt” or “Homerun”, just to underline the hunter-prey dualism that has always distinguished the comic stories of Kraven and Spidey.

Let’s keep this option for good, which inevitably would give much more depth and thickness to the character. In the meantime, Kraven lives for hunting, is its essence, it cannot do without it. It also sacrifices longevity and health in order to maintain a higher level of strength and agility than its prey.

So seeing New York transformed into a real city jungle would be perfect. Kraven vs Spider-Man would become a game both brawn and brain (the Hunter, after all, is a fine and brilliant mind) where every moment is crucial, every leap must be studied, every web could be the last.

Like a kind of Predator, Kraven would really make life impossible for our Spider-Man, making it mature again, perhaps also exploiting the horror and thriller past of Jon Watts. And, why not, paving the way for the Sinister Six.

Kraven stand-alone in the Sonyverse

There is also the option of a solo film in this upcoming Sonyverse: it seems Sony itself wants JC Chandor to direct.

It is useless to go around it: as happened for Venom, even a solo film about Kraven would lose a lot, maybe too much.

The Hunter’s obsession with Spider-Man is visceral, and seeing him stretch his clutches on some other enemy wouldn’t have the same emotional charge as the paper counterpart. Also because at this point there is a risk of turn him into yet another anti-hero, following in the wake of Venom and, at least judging by the trailer, Morbius.

This of course if the two universes were to remain separate, because sort of an origin movie about Kraven and then catapulting him to New York against Spidey could work.

Maybe in Russia at this point, forgetting the possible Wakandian ancestry of the film character.

And perhaps, by focusing so much on its evolution, the absurd dream of all the fans to see Kraven’s Last Hunt at the cinema it may not be that far.

The Hunter’s Face: Who Would Play Kraven?

Jon Watts would like to use it a lot in the third Spider-Man movie, Ryan Coogler already wanted to put it in Black Panther and JC Chandor would know how to take advantage of its brutal muscularity.

Be that as it may, it takes a suitable face for the Kraven of cinecomic, since it seems adored by many already inside the production machine.

A fan art with Jason Momoa wrapped in fur recently came out, even if it is spoken often and insistently by Joe Manganiello that would have perfect face and physique du role.

Momoa would move the character’s origins a lot, difficult to associate him with Russia or Wakanda, provided that … the Kraven of the MCU may not have a Russian father and a Wakandian mother, or viceversa.

If instead you want to bet everything on brute force then Manganiello could definitely work.

There is also a new name recently popped up, which would be a decidedly intriguing choice, as well as the youngest: Joel Kinnaman. He too prey to a fan art in fur, he would have a face and body suitable for the role, and he certainly does not lack a pointed beard.

We have also imagined ourselves a certain Marton Csokas with the lion jacket: Slavic origins, Anglo-Saxon attitude, it’s practically the perfect mix. Both as a face and as a villain, he has everything it takes to honor one of Marvel’s most beloved and multifaceted villains. We just have to see in which universe it will come to life.