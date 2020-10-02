Will Jon Snow resurrect in the books too? What we currently know

The conclusion of Game of Thrones was not liked by the fans, so much so that it led them to sign an epochal petition for the rewriting of the ending of GOT 8. The hope of being able to see a better epilogue is therefore entrusted to the pen of George R. R. Martin, currently engaged in the sixth book of the saga of A Song of Ice and Fire.

We know that Martin recently returned to write the book The Winds of Winter (The winds of winter in Italian), sequel to the book now released more than nine years ago, A dance with dragons. One of the most shocking moments of the fifth chapter of the saga was the betrayal and the consequent killing of Jon Snow by the Night’s Watch, politically at odds with their Lord Commander for deciding to side with the Free People and go to war against Ramsay Bolton.

In the TV series the killing of Jon (played by Kit Harington) has more “sentimental” motivations, with the Guardians not willing to help the Free People to settle beyond the barrier, and doubts about the true existence of Strangers, as stated by Jon. Soon after, on the HBO show, the Lord Commander will be brought back to life by Melisandre (Carice van Houten), which has not yet come into the books.

So the question is: Will Jon Snow come back to life The winds of winter? And how? As for the first question, although we don’t have a certain answer, we believe that Jon will come back to life; Although TV series and books have progressively distanced themselves over the years, Jon’s importance has been relevant in both sagas, and it seems unlikely that a character who has had a growing story arc can leave the saga forever, before its path ends.

Many more doubts, however, about how this resurrection will take place: many believe that a key will be the direwolf Spectrum, Jon’s trusted companion, and the last word he uttered before he died. Jon’s soul may have entered that of the direwolf, which could allow for a resurrection of the body by Melisandre, or Bran.

What do you think of these theories? Would you like Jon Snow to come back to life in The Winds of Winter? And if so, how? Let us know in the comments space!