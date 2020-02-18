Will JoJo's second season arrive on Netflix Italia on February 28th?

Share it:

Recently, Netflix has announced the arrival of the first two seasons of JoJo on the streaming platform, which will reinforce an already vast and constantly growing catalog of works.

In the last hours, the streaming giant has provided an update regarding the series on its social channels, communicating the precise date on which the second season will be available for viewing, or next February 28th.

It is not clear, for now, if the transmission will take place concurrently also in our country, for the moment Netflix Italia has not released any confirmation in this regard. So, in the absence of further updates, Phantom Blood / Battle Tendency and Stardust Crusader will capitulate on the Italian service starting next March 1st. We remind you that, in total, the first two narrative arcs will constitute a total of 26 episodes.

Everything is silent even on the dubbing front, around which fans are eager to discover the involvement of some of the most important voices of the Italian scene, whose impact would not be taken for granted since JoJo is a work very influenced by its phonetic particularisms, which in the transition to Italian could alienate more than a few spectators.

We have explored in a separate article the dubbing issue of the first two seasons of JoJo.

