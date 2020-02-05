Entertainment

Will JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure anime have a dubbing in Italian?

February 5, 2020
With a surprise announcement, the giant of streaming services Netflix has announced that, on its platform, the first two seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures next March 1st. Let's try to speculate if they will have a dubbing in Italian.

It is not easy to adapt and dub a particular anime like that of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure for some reasons. One of which is that fans are now accustomed to listening to the original Japanese voices and connecting them to the characters immediately, such as the famous "ZA WARUDO! Toki yo tomare! … Soshite toki wa ugokidasu " of God Brando who is now iconic and always refers to the first moment it is used in Stardust Crusaders, or "Kono Day Giovanna ni ha … yume ga aru! " Giovanna is the protagonist of Golden Wind. Not to mention the various "Hora Hora Hora! "and other battle screams. Adapted in Italian, the tone and the emphasis could perhaps be less, if one did not do at least an exceptional job that does not do justice to the recited, which in a transposition of souls is really very important and can to make a difference. At the moment no series of JoJo's Le Bizzarre Avventure has been doubled and we don't know if Netflix will take advantage of this possibility, but it is also true that almost all the anime series on the streaming platform have been dubbed. also good for JoJo? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

For now only the first two seasons of JoJo 's Bizarre Adventures have been announced (let's talk about Phantom Blood is Battle Tendency) which will arrive on March 1st. We do not yet know if the rest will also be brought to the platform or not. If we have certain news, we at the staff of Everyeye.it we will provide them promptly.

In the meantime, take a look at this sketch by Jotaro Kujo from Stardust Crusaders of one of the animators of the series.

