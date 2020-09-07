Will John Cena really be Sandman? The star teases Spider-Man fans

Share it:

After posting a drawing via Instagram without any caption of Sandman, historical Marvel villain from Spider-Man, John Cena has driven the Spider-Man fandome crazy Marvel, convincing a good part of the fans that he will play the character in the next one Spider-Man 3 of the MCU co-produced with Sony.

In the image published by Cena we see Sandman ready to pulverize Spider-Man with a sand hammer. Given the success of the post, the web artist Jackson Caspersz subsequently created a fan art to imagine theex-wresteler and now actor in the role of the villain, sending fans into view perhaps even more than the drawing of Cena himself.

At the moment, however, there has been no indication of a Sandman appearance in the next Spider-Man movie. although it is certainly possible. Most of the rumors would be towards the presence of Kraven the Hunter and a free adaptation of The last hunt, but after the announcement of the stand-alone on the Sony Pictures character, here too everything has become more nebulous and disoriented.

This certainly paves the way for the possible return to the big screen of Flint Marko after his co-antagonism in Spider-Man 3 of Sam Raimi, where he was played by Thomas Haden Church. Of course it would be interesting to see a third installment of Spider-Man with a new Sandman to face, isn’t it?