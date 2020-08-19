Entertainment

Will Jamie Foxx and Project Power return to Netflix for a sequel? The author replies

August 19, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
During a recent promotional interview Mattson Tomlin, writer of the new Netflix original movie Project Power, anticipated the possibility of a sequel starring the star Jamie Foxx.

The superhero movie, already at the top of the top 10 of the streaming on demand service, has a seemingly definitive ending, but obviously the production has left a door open for a possible second chapter. Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin has indeed high hopes that he and his collaborators can proceed with a sequel, and he believes there are still many elements to explore within that world.

"The world kingdom we have created is so insane. And there are a lot of things that we made up that didn't end up in the movie, and if we're lucky enough to do a sequel maybe one day they'll see the light.".

While talking to Polygon, he added: "The ending was designed keeping in mind the possibility of a sequel, we obviously took this hypothesis into account. For me, Project Power is a bit like an urban legend and that means there's a very exciting opportunity: how would this world change once everyone knows this drug exists? In my opinion it would change the fabric of society and life as it is normally lived. And I think it's really an intriguing situation for a new movie."

For more insights here is the Project Power review. Also, here is the explanation of Jamie Foxx's powers.

