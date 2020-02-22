Will it be Ingrid Coronado? They have already chosen the replacement of Yanet García in “Hoy”

For several days it is rumored that Ingrid Coronado will enter Today, now it is known that he would supposedly take the place he will leave Yanet García in 2020.

However, Magda Rodriguez, producer of the morning program, does not consider the driver to become the new partner of Galilea Montijo Y Andrea Legarreta.

In accordance with Blond flower, the producer has been auditioning several women of the show and has already decided on Maggie Hegyi

In Televisa, very quietly, Magda Rodríguez casts actresses to include them as a youth driver and ensure that Maggie Hegyi joins the morning and not Ingrid Coronado. ”

However, not everything is lost for the former driver of Aztec TV, since Emilio Azcárraga's television station is very interested "So that Ingrid Coronado arrives at Hoy next year."

The problem is that it is not known if it entered under the production of Magda, which may end in February, but they are already preparing for the arrival of Coronado; explained Blond flower.

By the situation, “There are milestones inside Today”So that Ingrid can enter the program, so it is probably not very welcome.

