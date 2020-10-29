Will Infinite Darkness be canonical for the franchise?

Netflix recently released a couple of new images of the upcoming original CG anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness due out next year featuring the iconic video game protagonists, Leon Kennedy e Clare Redfield.

A Tweet posted by Netflix would confirm that the series will be considered canonical for the franchise.

“When biological threats are rampant, only a couple of veteran zombie exterminators can accomplish the mission. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series inserted into Capcom’s canon of classic survival horror, coming next year.”

This, in and of itself, isn’t a shocking revelation, even the 2017 CG movie Resident Evil: Vendetta it is considered canon and many of the same people seem to be involved in the project. However, plot details are still scarce, so it’s not clear where it fits in the larger world of Resident Evil.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi Capcom is producing and supervising the new series. TMS Entertainment is producing while Quebico and Kei Miyamoto (Resident Evil: Vendetta) are responsible for producing 3DCG animation. In particular, Netflix is also working on a live-action Resident Evil series and the cast of the unrelated Resident Evil reboot film currently in the works has also been announced.