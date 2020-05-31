Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia and Concinnati are some of the cities that joined Minnesota in the traffic ban. However, protests stemming from the murder of African-American George Floyd by the police continued. In Indianapolis, one person died and looting continues in different areas of the country

"Will I be next?": The shocking video of the tennis player Coco Gauff after the death of George Floyd was last modified: by

Share it: