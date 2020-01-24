Will Horizon Zero Dawn 2 have multiplayer? Guerrilla looking for an expert in the field

Share it:

We still don't know what is boiling in the pot at the Guerrilla Games studios, but one thing is certain: the hiring department has been particularly active lately.

The Dutch studio belonging to the Sony Worldwide Studios family has just started looking for a new job, a Senior Game Programmer to be precise, he will have to work on a "epic open world game" characterized by "ranged and melee weapons, combat mechanics and crossing environments". The announcement caught our attention not only for the reference to the type of title being developed – which seems to outline the characteristics of a hypothetical Horizon Zero Dawn 2, game not yet announced – but also for one of the required skills: Guerrilla Games, in fact , intends to hire a programmer with experience in developing multiplayer games.

That the study is considering the possibility of include a multiplayer component in the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn? The first adventure of Aloy and its expansion, remember, were totally single player, therefore any online mechanics would represent an absolute novelty for the saga. What if the job announcement refers to a project completely disconnected from Horizon Zero Dawn? Hard to say, since the ongoing projects at Guerrilla Games have not yet been disclosed. Probably, we will know more after the reveal of PlayStation 5, which according to some rumors could take place in February.