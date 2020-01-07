Will Hideo Kojima's next game include scientific references?

Share it:

After unleashing rumors about a new Horror game, Hideo Kojima has returned to social networks to provide further clues about his next project. The new game the author of is working on Metal Gear Solid is Death Stranding will it include scientific references?

As always very active on social media, Hideo Kojima has published a new post on Twitter that alludes to the nature of his next project:

"I read some texts (of science, not of fiction) as a reference to build the new concept I'm working on, but none of these books seem really willing to hit me. Now I'm back to reading my leisure books." Hideo Kojima writes on Twitter, declaring that he has read scientific texts as a reference for his next project.

Even though these books didn't hit him that much, Hideo Kojima's intention to go deeper into some seems clear scientific concepts which obviously will have something to do with his new game.

Besides, it wouldn't be the first time. As already seen in Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding, the Japanese game director has already dealt with some scientific topics such as cloning, evolution, nuclear decay, the impact of technology on human life and so on.

Of course, it's still very early to make predictions about Hideo Kojima's new game. What do you expect? What scientific topics could he touch, perhaps in tune with a horror context? Let us know in the comments.