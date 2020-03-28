Will hentai save Italy from Covid-19? A doujinshi tries to find funds

Share it:

After China, one of the countries most affected by Coronavirus was our Italy. In recent months, a lot of events have been skipped, postponed or canceled, such as Napoli Comicon, Romics and many others including non-comic books. Among other things, the pandemic forced to close the whole country by imposing a tight quarantine.

For this reason, many messages of solidarity with Italy have been launched online, which could only be the forerunner of a struggle that will involve the whole world. Among the various requests for support for the Bel Paese there is a rather particular one. The hentai artist Erobaldo has decided to prepare a erotic doujinshi that can make Italy's situation known to the world and ask for some donations.

In doujinshi, appeared in some online hentai portals, a Covid-19 tries to make a rather intimate acquaintance of Italia-chan, dressed in a tricolor inguinal dress, only to be interrupted by the intervention of Amukine-sama and a small cameo by Giuseppe Conte-oneesan in a female version that recites the phrase "far today to embrace us tomorrow" which has become a catchphrase in our country. Who knows if the power of hentai will save Italy.