Will Hawkeye be an origin story? Here’s how it could affect the future of the MCU

Among the great Marvel unknowns, he occupies a special place Hawkeye since, if the first details about the other Disney + series begin to be revealed, what we’ll see in the spin-off con Jeremy Renner it’s still a mystery. So let’s compare Clint Barton’s comic and cinematic past, trying to understand how they could influence the MCU.

A very young Hawkeye appears for the first time in 1965 on the pages of Avengers, in which his are told first steps in the world of superheroes. The story introduced two brothers, Clint and the younger Barney, who were orphans of both parents. During the carnival celebrations in the state of Iowa they meet the mysterious figure of Swordsman, skilled swordsman who together with Trick Shot will teach Clint all the secrets of archery of the fight. In the following years we will see him juggle as a vigilante, while a very different fate will befall Barney, who will become an FBI agent.

In the film version it comes instead revealed little or nothing of his past: we only know that he was born in Iowa to a woman named Edith (as revealed by Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War) and that prior to his entry into SHIELD, where he will soon be noticed by Nick Fury, he had started a family with Laura (Linda Cardenelli),

In the paper runs we also met Hawkeye’s faithful ally and pupil Kate Bishop, who will also appear in the series: in the comics their relationship was so strong that the girl inherited his bow after his departure. Speaking of masters, Hawkeye had not separated himself in the best way from his: in a narrative arc of the 60s Clint and the SHIELD fought against Trick Shot and, in order to save his brother’s life, Barney sacrificed his. Further on the Marvel Comics he brought Clint and Barney together again, the latter becoming evil after taking over from Trick Shot.

How does the Disney + production fit into this controversial family story? According to one theory, the series could bridge Hawkeye’s origins and his future in Marvel Cinematic Universe, introducing Kate Bishop, who likely could join the next generation of heroes, and at the same time tell the hero’s past and close the outstanding issues with Barney Barton, Swordsman and Trick Shot. What is certain, according to the latest rumors, is that Tracksuit Mafia will also appear in Hawkeye.