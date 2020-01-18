Will GTA 5 arrive soon on Xbox Game Pass for PC? Microsoft's social channels respond

Share it:

Since early January, GTA 5 has been available for free on the Xbox Game Pass, but only in its console version. With the arrival of GTA 5 in the Xbox One Game Pass, Microsoft's social channels then try to clarify the possible arrival of the Rockstar Games open-world blockbuster also on PC.

Asked by a Twitter user eager to know if the Redmond house is planning the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 5 in the catalog of Free PC games for Game Pass members, a Microsoft representative explained that "there is no plan, but we can send this request together".

In this way, the social networks of the Xbox division suggest that the community put pressure on Rockstar to endorse theentry of GTA 5 into the Game Pass on PC, thus allowing all subscribers to download the free roaming epic for free and freely access its multiplayer module GTA Online.

Recently, a nice exchange of messages between the different social profiles of Microsoft fueled rumors about the entry of The Division 2 into the Xbox Game Pass. According to rumors coming from the most important social and video game forums, Control would also be arriving in the Xbox Game Pass.