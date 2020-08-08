Will Green Arrow and The Canaries be done? Guggenheim knows the answer, but you will have to suffer

Share it:

After the Arrow ending many are waiting for news on the spin-off, which should be called Green Arrow and The Canaries: for this reason Mark Guggenheim is constantly bombarded with questions about it.

After talking about Wizards Tales of Arcadia, the animation series in which he worked with Guillermo Del Toro, the producer had his say on the matter, during an interview for Digital Spy:



"I know things, but it's up to The CW and Warner Bros. to advertise what I know. To be honest, it's quite frustrating, because people are constantly tweeting me and I really wish I could respond, but there are certain things I'm not allowed to talk about until the big bosses decide we can. "

Although there has not yet been official confirmation, from the words of Guggenheim it is clear that the project should go through. After all, if the spin-off did not exist why would the studios prevent him from talking about it? Without considering that if there is a marketing plan in place, it means that the intention to start production is there, but obviously we will have to wait to find out more.

The producer then stated that he had concluded a chapter of his life with the end of arrow and of Crisis On Infinite Earths, so he has yet to understand how his Arrowverse adventure will continue, but one thing is certain: "Fortunately, I don't think we'll have to worry about saying goodbye anytime soon. I think when the day comes, if I am still involved in the series, surely the experience I had with Tales of Arcadia will be beneficial. "

