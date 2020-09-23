Will Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad cost more on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S?

The ResetEra forum community is engaging in a discussion on the possible price increase of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment games: this is determined by the discovery, on the pages of GameStop Italy, of the increased price of the Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad editions.

The Italian division of the well-known video game retailer puts Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League on the list 74,98 euro, thus applying a price increased by about 5 euros compared to what has characterized the titles of the current generation of platforms Microsoft and Sony on average.

This increase, albeit minor, could therefore suggest WBIE’s intention to follow the path traced by other giants in the sector, such as Activision and Sony, in setting a higher selling price for the most important nextgen (or crossgen) productions, by reason of greater investment required in the making of these titles. The analyst also intervened in this regard Mat Piscatella, with a report explaining that the market and fans will react well to the price increase of nextgen games.

The launch of Gotham Knights is expected in 2021 su PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 e Xbox Series X ed S. Quanto a Suicide Squad, the release of the new open world action adventure from the Rocksteady studios is expected in 2022 but as an absolute exclusive for nextgen platforms, namely PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.