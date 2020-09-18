Will God of War 2 be PS5 exclusive or will it also be released on PlayStation 4?

God of War 2 has closed the PlayStation Showcase in September, but at the moment we know very little about this project, Sony has not clarified if the game will only be released on PlayStation 5 or if we will also see it on PS4.

To dispel this doubt is the analyst Daniel Ahmad of NiKo Partners, who talks about God of War Ragnarok as an absolute exclusive PS5 and of Final Fantasy 16 as PS5 Console Exclusive, reiterating the cross-platform nature of Hogwarts Legends, all the titles mentioned should come out. in 2021.

As for Final Fantasy 16, the game had been initially announced for PS5 and PC, complete with a warning at the beginning of the trailer reminding us how the sequences were recorded from a PC “comparable to the technical specifications of PlayStation“. This statement was however later retracted and Final Fantasy XVI will only be released on the Sony console, this is what we know so far. WB Games has instead clearly specified the cross-platform nature of Hogwarts Legends, which will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The doubt related to the Cross Gen nature of God of War Ragnarok is linked to the fact that Sony announced during the showcase the arrival of three PS5 games also on PS4, that is Horizon Forbidden West, Sackboy A Big Adventure e Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales.