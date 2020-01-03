Will Fortnite be overcome by Apex Legends in 2020?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fortnite grossed $ 1.8 billion in 2019 but according to Interpret analyst Jesse Divnich of Interpret these numbers will not be reached or exceeded in 2020, the year that could mark the first substantial commercial collapse of the Epic game.

"Fortnite's data is clear and to date there are more players abandoning than new arrivals, also there is much more competition in the genre than there was in 2018. The data in our possession reveal that the players are less enthusiastic than usual on new updates, events and in general on the future of Fortnite, with Chapter 2 that would have been less successful than expected."

Divnich then shifts the focus to Apex Legends: "2020 could really be his year. In 2019 it had a crazy success at launch, an unexpected success and in fact Respawn was not absolutely ready to manage this success, finding it difficult when launching new content. But the data indicates that many users are returning."

Fortnite currently continues as told to grind positive numbers as regards revenue even if the number of active users is decreasing on an annual basis, a physiological factor due to the entry on the scene of new fierce rivals.