Will filming of the Netflix series continue until late 2021?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2020 may not be enough for Geralt of Rivia to clean up all the horrendous creatures that will crowd the second season of The Witcher.

The crew is ready to return to the Netflix series set, but according to reports from the Redanian Intelligence site (usually a reliable source for this kind of news, as you can guess from the name) the shooting may take longer than expected. In fact, there is talk of February 2021 as the period in which to conclude production.

If we consider the five weeks that they managed to bring home before the pandemic, the whole process would require 8 months of filming. In the original plans, the times indicated 5 and a half months (from February 2020 to August 2020), and it seems clear that there has been an extension of the time due to the pandemic and the safety measures that will have to be put in place to protect the health of all .

At the moment there are no certainties, but it is probable that the roadmap is subject to change, especially in such a delicate period: the important thing is that in the end everyone is able to do their job at best, to deliver episodes of equal or greater value to those of the first season.

Meanwhile Henry Cavill and Freya Allen already seem to be ready to resume the respective roles of Geralt and Ciri. To learn more, here are the details on The Witcher 2, and who knows if the second season will also include the famous Yennefer scene on the unicorn.