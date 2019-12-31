Will Fernando Alonso improve Carlos Sainz in his debut? These are the achievements of Madrid in his first Dakar

Share it:

Fernando Alonso this year will be the claim of the new edition of Dakar Rally and the main pilot that all Spaniards will be following from their homes. The champion of the World of Resistance and two-time Formula 1 champion debuts this sunday in the most demanding rally in the world and, as explained by the Spaniard, Victory is not among his plans this first year.

Alonso has already indicated in several press conferences prior to traveling to Saudi Arabia what Its main objective is to "enjoy" although he hopes to "be competitive at some stage". A difficult goal in his first experience in a great rally, despite having played previous ones with his Toyota as a preparation for the big date.

Your partner will be Marc Coma, Great connoisseur of the competition. The Spaniard has won up five times the Dakar Rally in the category of two wheels, although not less prepared to face this new adventure in the Toyota. He will be in charge of guiding Fernando Alonso on the route through Asia – the first time the competition takes place on this continent – with the help of roadbook, with whom he has already worked on dozens of occasions.

Another of the Spanish claims will be, one more year, Carlos Sainz. The veteran will look for his third Dakar Rally in the 13 editions he has played throughout his sports career. But who remembers what were the achievements of the Madrid in the first Dakar he played? The first thing to remember is the car with which it was released. It was in the year 2006, just the year he signed for Volkswagen Motorsport, with which he would travel to his first Lisbon-Dakar Rally -as it was known then-.

That first year Carlos Sainz managed to finish the competition in eleventh place, quite an achievement for a rookie, even considering that the number of participants was much higher than the current one, that year 174 cars played the rally from Lisbon to Dakar -59 cars will participate in this 42nd edition. The madrileño won in 2006 four stages of a tour of over 9,000 km, with a total of 15 stages, passing through Portugal, Spain and much of Africa – the Dakar lasted more than fifteen days, from December 31, 2005 to January 15, 2006-.

Carlos Sainz now faces a new challenge in his sports career. To his 57 years old, being one of the most veteran of the competition, He will look for his third Dakar, especially after leaving with a bad taste in the past year: a breakdown in the third stage left him without options, finishing the tournament in thirteenth position, more than ten hours from the leader – although winning the last stage. This year Fernando Alonso will be following the steps in the light of the spotlights but,Will you be able to beat one of your referents? The passage of the stages will be written in history.