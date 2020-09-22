Will Fallout New Vegas 2 be happening? Obsidian hopes that after Bethesda joins Microsoft

The developers of Obsidian Entertainment could not fail to comment on the news of the entry of ZeniMax and Bethesda in Microsoft, by virtue of their past with the video game giant of Rockville. A post shared on social media by Obsidian thus fuels hopes for the development of Fallout New Vegas 2.

The flood of comments generated on social networks by the many video game enthusiasts who welcomed the announcement of this marriage with amazement also involved Obsidian and the hypothetical development of the sequel di Fallout New Vegas per PC, Xbox Series X ed S.

Pressed by fans to provide a clarification in this regard, the managers of the social profiles of Obsidian Entertainment have replied with a meme translatable with a cryptic “never say never” which, in turn, has helped fuel the hopes of open-world RPG aficionados for a future return to Contaminated area of ​​the Mojave.

Also several insiders in the sector, as it was logical to expect, are becoming passionate about the subject. The well-known journalist Jason Schreier Bloomberg, for example, sympathetically pointed out as Obsidian and Bethesda, by reason of partnership signed with Microsoft, are to be considered from now on as of software house sisters, hence the growing hope of fans in the hypothetical collaboration between their respective development teams to revive the intellectual property of Fallout New Vegas under the aegis of the Xbox Game Studios.