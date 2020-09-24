Will Falcon and the Winter Soldier suffer the effects of Black Widow’s postponement?

The postponement of Black Widow has inevitably upset the entire calendar of Marvel releases: the chain reaction unleashed has in fact also involved films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Eternals, but for now it seems to have left television productions like WandaVision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

If for the first, however, the games now seem to be done (a few days ago we also saw the first trailer of WandaVision) the same cannot be said of the second: in fact, someone begins to hypothesize that the release date of Falcon and the Winter Soldier may undergo changes.

To date, in reality, there is nothing concrete in this direction: the two productions do not seem to be connected in any way, being also a prequel (in the case of Black Widow) and a series whose events will instead take place. in post-Avengers: Endgame.

However, some fans are beginning to fear that the presence of Baron Zemo in Falcon and the Winter Soldier could cause some problems: it is known, in fact, as the character of Daniel Bruhl have your hands in the program for the Russian super-soldier. Is it possible that his trades have something to do with what we will see in Scarlett Johansson’s film?

However, these are very distant hypotheses: the hope is that the earthquake has passed and that no further aftershocks should arrive in the future. Just a few days before the slip by Black Widow, on the other hand, the release of Falcon and the Winter Soldier had been confirmed for 2021.