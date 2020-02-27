Will Emilia Clarke be the new Mera?

Share it:

The judicial battle between Johnny Depp Y Amber heard It took a turn last week when an audio was leaked in which the actress admitted to beating her ex-husband. This leak has caused a stir among those who were fans and have begun to request that the actress be dispensed with in some of the Hollywood projects to which she is linked.

And one of the most important works for which fans are campaigning for Heard to stay out is 'Aquaman 2'. Apparently there have been rumors that Warner Bros. is really considering it, although the opposite has also been said, with other reports stating that it is not an option. Come on, there's nothing official.

What does seem clear is that many fans want to see Heard out, and now there is even a new petition, initiated on Change.org, which in addition to the dismissal of the actress asks that she be replaced in the role of Mera by Emilia Clarke. The petition is quite recent and at the time of writing this news has more than 1920 signatures, and there it is gaining strength. Clarke's name has been strong for a long time among fans, since the good crumbs he had with Jason Momoa in 'Game of Thrones'.

Apparently in the past, Warner Bros. approached Clarke for several previous roles. They have an interest in her, but it is not known if she will finally be like Mera, which is currently Amber Heard who has the role, and as far as is known, she will be in charge of interpreting her again in 'Aquaman 2'. But that does not mean that many and many nostalgic of 'Game of Thrones' want to see once again gathered one of the first couples of the HBO series. Khal Drogo and the Khaleesi together again? Who knows.

The second part of 'Aquaman' will hit theaters December 16, 2022.