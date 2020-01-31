Will Elden Ring have a dynamic game world? New details on the gameplay emerge

Share it:

The Omnipotent insider, rather active on Reddit and ResetERA, shared some details on Elden Ring, a new FromSoftware project that according to the leaker will share some aspects with Dark Souls and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice.

Among the news, the "dynamic game world" that will present numerous variables, including dynamic weather, not all of which can be activated by the player's intervention, thus creating a more complex and complex scenario that will change based on certain factors.

omnipotent gives the example of the fighting: going from point A to point B it will be possible to run into a huge enemy, at this point it will be possible to choose whether to face it or run away following alternative routes, an option that in any case does not guarantee salvation as it could give rise to other events. In general it seems that even the areas already visited will change (more or less radically) in a second step, the goal is to always offer a reason to stimulate the curiosity of the players, making sure that nothing remains the same.

Elden Ring is still without a launch window, the release is set indicatively for 2020 but the absence of information has led to hypothesize a postponed launch to 2021. For the moment everything is silent from developers and publishers.