Will Elden Ring be at the Xbox event on July 23rd? Microsoft fuels hopes for fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As if the latest rumors about Elden Ring's gameplay and day-night cycle were not enough, the official Xbox Twitter profile feeds the hopes of soulslike fans by sharing a message on social media that could suggest the presence of the From Software blockbuster at the event of 23 July on Xbox Series X games.

The editors of the Xbox Twitter portal have indeed decided to answer a fan who asked the Redmond house for new information about Elden Ring. Without making any direct reference to the next digital show organized for the evening of Thursday 23 July, or even in the presence of Elden Ring at the event, the managers of the Xbox Twitter channel wanted to respond to the soulslike fan that the new From Software project "looks so beautiful!".

Waiting to find out if the role of the authors of the Dark Souls series will be among the protagonists of the next Xbox event on nextgen games planned for the end of the month by Microsoft, we invite you to read our in-depth article by Alessandro Bruni with all the latest rumors about Elden Ring. Also on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find a special on Elden Ring and Celtic symbolism, with many considerations on the narrative setting and on the playful experience that awaits us in the next soulslike by FromSoftware for PC, PS4, Xbox One and, presumably, in the double nextgen version for PS5 and Xbox Series X.