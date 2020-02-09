Will EA's Frostbite Engine soon be compatible with Nintendo Switch?

Share it:

The new job announcement published by EA Motive on behalf of the upper echelons of Electronic Arts could suggest the development of a version of the Frostbite Engine compatible with Nintendo Switch.

Support for the Nintendo Switch Frostbite Engine had already been hypothesized at the beginning of 2019 by several industry insiders and by some insiders, always on the basis of the interventions made by EA to integrate programmers specialized in multi-platform hardware among the ranks of their subsidiaries.

The latest job position opened by EA Motive studies involves a Rendering Engineer who, according to what can be read in the description of the profile of the ideal candidate, will see this new professional figure in charge of "work on loved and recognized IPs, making the most of their experience with multiple platforms such as Nintendo Switch".

Among the cross-platform games developed with the most updated version of the Frostbite Engine graphics engine, we mention the controversial sci-fi action Anthem, the football simulation FIFA 20, the last chapters of the series Battlefield, the open world racing game Need for Speed ​​Heat, the multiplayer platformer Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville and the sci-fi FPS Star Wars Battlefront 2.

In recent days, presenting the latest financial results, the representatives of Electronic Arts have confirmed that they are working to launch as many as 14 new EA games in the fiscal year 2021, or in the time window that will run from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. .