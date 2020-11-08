will Dungeons & Dragons return in season four? The videos reveal it

Being set in the 80s and having as protagonists a group of guys, Stranger Things could not avoid mentioning Dungeons & Dragons from Season 1: apparently the famous board game is ready to return also in the new episodes.

In the video posted by the authors of the Netflix series to celebrate November 6, the date on which Wyll Byers disappears, let’s see the iconic D&D die as it rolls on the table. Obviously, the fear that players will find themselves meeting the fearsome Demogorgon is great, but luckily the official account of Stranger Things to the rescue. In the answer video we can appreciate the sequence from above.

The caption reads: “It is not the Demogorgon. Happy Stranger Things Day!“.

In addition to making viewers understand the strong bond that united the protagonists, D&D also served to introduce several monstrous creatures, which was given the name of Demogorgon and Mind Flayer in relation to the monsters of the game. It seems that in the next episodes we will see a return to the origins.

It’s hard to say if the sequence in question was built for something concrete or if it’s just a reference to be included in some trailers, but fans have already begun to ask questions, after appreciating the photos published for Stranger Things Day.