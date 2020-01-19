Will Dreams arrive on PC with Horizon: Zero Dawn? Other rumors emerge

Share it:

There are more and more persistent rumors that some of the PlayStation 4 exclusives are about to arrive on PC and, after Jason Schreier's tweet on the PC version of Horizon: Zero Dawn arriving later this year, here are others on Dreams.

To spread the rumor is the journalist of Eurogamer.net Tom Phillips, which in a particular tweet on the possibility of seeing Sony games on the PC in the future hides a reference to the Media Molecule game, currently only available on PlayStation 4 in Early Access.

Here is Phillips' message:

"The horizon will be followed by others along the way – you don't have to dream too much to imagine it."

As you can see, in the message both Horizon (horizon in Italian) and Dreams (dreaming) are mentioned. Being a journalist, it cannot be excluded that, just as happened to Jason Schreier, he received a tip from someone who was well informed.

Waiting to find out if everything is true or not, we remind you that Dreams is about to leave the early access phase and will arrive in definitive version on PlayStation 4 starting from the next February 14, 2020. It also appears that Dreams received the T rating due to a particular term present in the game.