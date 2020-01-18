Will Division 2 enter the Game Pass soon? New rumors from Xbox social profiles

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through a unique exchange of messages between the curators of the various social channels of Xbox, the representatives of the Microsoft gaming division feed the rumors about the arrival of Tom Clancy's The Division 2 for free in the Game Pass on Xbox One and PC.

To start the waltz on social networks, the Twitter profile of The Division 2 thought about inviting all the shooter fans to follow a promotional event on Mixer that will be giving away a themed Xbox One and different codes to download the second act of the saga at open world signed Ubisoft Massive.

The editors of the Xbox.com profile promptly retweeted the message from colleagues from Ubi inciting fans to be "ready and loaded" for the challenge that awaits them: it was however the immediate intervention of the managers of the Xbox Game Pass Twitter profile to spark the rumors about the arrival of The Division 2 in the subscription service catalog, with a nice comment in which they explain that they have already "gripped the water pistols" and are ready for the challenge.

The announcement of the presence of the first The Division among the five games coming out of the Xbox Game Pass at the end of January has in fact prompted many to consider this unusual removal plausible (which will take place just over a month after its last entry into the Pass ) precisely as a function of the arrival in the catalog of the second chapter set in one Post-apocalyptic Washington.