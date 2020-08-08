Will Disney + produce three spin-off series? Internal sources would confirm this

Share it:

After the successful experiment Dave Filoni and his Clone Wars, even Jon Favreau and The Mandalorian seem to have hit the mark by fascinating fans of the Lucasfilm saga, so much so that Disney seems to be already working on more than three spin-offs of the series with Pedro Pascal: in addition to the possible series on Ahsoka Tano what will be the others?

The new, exciting rumors would come directly from the Studios of the Disney + platform and to report the news and Corey Van Dyke of the Kessel Run Transmissions portal: according to an informant at least three series would already be in the works and while the fantasy flies already to the characters played by Gina Carano (Dear Dune), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) e Taika Waititi (IG-11) projects may not be focused on heroes not yet appeared … even if we cross our fingers to Boba Fett.

"The Bad Batch spin-off will soon be based on The Clone Wars and three more series will be produced starting from The Mandalorian: according to what we know they are all already under development. I'm not going to post it as a scoop in any way, but it's something interesting to think about. "

Van Dyke, or whoever for him, therefore seems certain of the news, although the Disney hasn't revealed anything yet about. As of today, what we do know is that The Mandalorian could offer Ahsoka Tano a great chance, giving her the opportunity for fans to see her in solo action. What do you think? Which character would you like to see in depth?