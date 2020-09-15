Will Diablo 4 be at the PS5 event on September 16? Mike Ybarra suggests it

Blizzard Executive Vice President Mike Ybarra hints at some major Diablo 4 news coming this week. In recent days, the former head of marketing of Microsoft’s Xbox division had advised his followers to “keep an eye on” the PS5 event on September 16.

In his latest message shared by his official Twitter page, the Activision Blizzard executive wished “happy Tuesday” to Diablo 4 fans by showing Lilith e la key art of the blockbuster role, without however clarifying the reasons for this intervention.

Quickly scrolling through the history of his previous interventions on social networks, however, the retweet of the announcement of the PS5 event on the date and price of Sony’s nextgen console, with a lot of emoji that seems to invite fans to pay particular attention to the surprises coming in the course of the new PlayStation Showcase which will take place at ore 22:00 of Wednesday 16 September.

Behind the double message of Ybarra, therefore, the imminent presentation of Diablo 4 su PS5? While waiting to find out what’s cooking around Blizzard, we leave you to this insight into the plot of Diablo 4 and the story of Lilith. In case you missed it, here is also our video on Diablo 4 open world and multiplayer, with all the gameplay news that have emerged in recent months on the highly anticipated action RPG.