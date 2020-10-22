Will Commissioner Montalbano return? Cesare Bocci’s comment: “We are aged”

Luca Zingaretti’s farewell to the famous Montalbano could be closer than expected. An issue that is keeping fans of the Rai series on their toes, on which he also spoke out Cesare Bocci.

His face is inextricably linked to that of the Deputy Commissioner Mimì Augello, Salvo’s great friend with a boundless passion for women, protagonist of numerous investigations and many funny moments within the series. Interviewed ad Today is another day by Serena Bortone, the actor admitted that he is perfectly aware of the love that the public has for the character.

“It will always be with me and with us. The public loves us“, words that on the one hand only underline the skill demonstrated by Camilleri (and by the directors and actors of the series) in drawing figures that are always credible and realistic, but on the other hand they hint at a sense of nostalgia perhaps related to the closure of the fiction.

In fact, they have now passed more than twenty years from the first episode and even Bocci admitted: “We have grown old “. Things have also changed due to the death of the author and historical director Alberto Sironi, replaced in the last episodes by Zingaretti. In order not to risk ruining the memory of the series, it is likely that the same actors are deciding to end with a flourish with the last episode shot, still unreleased (which will be broadcast in 2021). The numbers, however, speak for themselves: Montalbano is still going strong with reruns, so the last word is not yet said.