Will Clay Brown return to the series? Here is the answer

In recent days we have seen the last trailer of the second season of The Mandalorian, in the meantime an actor appeared in one of the previous episodes of the show Disney spoke of a possible return.

We refer to Clancy Brown, interpreter of mercenary burg seen in the sixth episode entitled “Chapter 6: The PrisonerFor those who don’t remember, the Mandalorian, Burg, and their other allies have sneaked into a New Republic prison ship to save Qin. Eventually Burg and the rest of the group decide to betray the show’s protagonist, but they come however. defeated. Clancy Brown then answered questions from The People’s Movies reporters, in particular about his possible return to the series, here is his answer: “Nobody contacted me, so I would say no“.

It therefore appears that Burg will be forced to spend the rest of his life in a New Republic prison, confirming this, too. Bill Burr, the interpreter of his colleague Mayfeld, had confirmed that his character would not be returning in the second season of The Mandalorian.

In the meantime, we remind you that there is very little left until the next unpublished episodes arrive, the first episode will in fact be available on next 30 October, in the meantime we point out the merchandise dedicated to The Mandalorian.