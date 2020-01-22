Will Chika Dance return to Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2? Confirm 3 new original songs

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kaguya-sama's debut is a few months away: Love si War 2, the new season dedicated to the adventures of Kaguya Shinomiya is Miyuki Shirogane. The Twitter profile of the series thus decided a little while ago to tease the fan base a little by confirming the presence of a brand new song by Chika and two other original tracks.

There Chika Dance, name of the ballet shown during the closing credits of the third episode of the first season, was an extraordinary success in Japan and the west with millions of views on social media and a 2020 Anime Awards nomination A-1 Pictures have therefore decided to take the ball, confirming the presence of three new original tracks sung respectively by Koga Aoi (Kaguya Shinomiya), Kohara Konomi (Chika Fujiwara) and the new entry Tomita Miyu (Miko Iino).

The first season of the anime Kaguya-sama: Love is War was an extraordinary success all over the world and convinced many fans to discover the manga of Aka Akasaka. The new episodes will be broadcast starting next April and will adapt chapters 48 to 90 approximately. The original work currently counts more than 170 chapters available.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the wonderful celebratory image of Volume 17.