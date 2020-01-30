Entertainment

Will Charles Xavier's mansion appear?

January 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
'The new mutants', the damn film by Fox and the X-Men, has had to wait 2 years and a change of study so that it finally sees the light. The youngest students of Charles Xavier stormed in the early 80s in the publishing and boom world, became in Chocapic in one of the best selling comics in the house. With characters such as Loba Poisonous, Cannonball or Magik (sister of Colossus, from Patrol X), this new generation captivated more readers and extended its history throughout the decade, doing crossovers with the X-Men.

Josh Boone, director of 'Under the same star', was responsible for directing the adaptation, with Maisie Williams, Anya-Taylor Joy or Charlie Heaton. Despite a somewhat rugged production, in the end the film will see the light. But the question we all ask ourselves is: will the X-Men appear in the movie? Why are not the protagonists in the mansion of Charles Xavier? This is what Boone has to say to clarify:

"The movie could not take place in the mansion. We needed a place that was a kind of 'psychic retention' for mutants too dangerous to be in the mansion. There is a doctor who helps them. It's like a mixture between 'Innocence interrupted', 'Someone flew over the cuckoo's nest' and a horror movie "

So apparently, we won't see Charles Xavier's mansion or members of the world's most famous mutant team. The New Mutants are too dangerous to keep them close to other people. Will that doctor help you control your powers? Or will you use them for your own benefit? 'The new mutants' hits theaters this April 3.

