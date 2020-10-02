Will chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE not be released in 2020? The impossible challenge of Eiichiro Oda

A few weeks ago, Eiichiro Oda had admitted in Weekly Shonen Jump that he wanted to publish ONE PIECE 1000 by the end of 2020. He had already declared the pace to keep, how many breaks to take and in short, his goal seemed achievable even if with very little margin for error . However, the new situation seems to have reversed the matter.

Just shortly after the comment, in this week’s release of Weekly Shonen Jump it was revealed that Eiichiro Oda has health problems and therefore ONE PIECE will not be published for two issues. A two-week stop did not happen to the mangaka since 2014 when he was forced to stop due to a tonsil problem.

This new reality seems to have completely blocked the prospect of publishing ONE PIECE 1000 by the last week of December 2020. In fact, it is difficult for the mangaka to miss the classic breaks every three or four numbers after returning, also considering the more difficult working conditions that he now has to face due to the Coronavirus. Right now, ONE PIECE 1000 could still be released in the penultimate December release, but Oda would be forced not to take breaks for three months, unlikely scenario.

In fact it is easy to predict that in the remaining months he will take three or four breaks, thus forcing ONE PIECE 1000 to be published in early 2021. We will see if the mangaka will face a tour de force after the return or if by now his wishes have been unexpectedly skipped.