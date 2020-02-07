Will Carlos Rivera be the Lion King again? Morris Gilbert reveals it

The actor and singer Carlos Rivera gained much acceptance for his interpretation of Simba in the musical work The Lion King, mounted both in Mexico and in Spain.

It should be remembered that the graduate of the musical reality The academy He was also part of the Spanish voice cast of the new version of this story, now with a new computer-based animation.

Before the success of Rivera In this role, some fans want me to play Simba, in another assembly of said work. Given this, the producer of the staging, Morris Gilbert, declared that it is his desire to replace the show in the same way, newspaper El Universal revealed.

No, because I would also like to see El Rey León come back with Carlos Rivera, ”said the theater producer at the Red Carpet column of the newspaper.

